New attitudes of China internet users

48% of China internet users define "rich" with a minimum of 10 million yuan (US$1.42 million); they value "career" the least compared with family, health, love, and wealth; women are more likely than men to go dutch while having dinner with friends, according to a survey conducted by Tencent's Penguin Intelligence.

We summarized the survey finding in four sections: new ideas of China internet users, values, state of life, and future expectations.

New ideas of China internet users

