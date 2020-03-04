Review: Xiaohongshu’s live streaming on Business Accounts

Xiaohongshu, also known as RED or Little Red Book, has been preparing its Business Account live streaming function for almost a month. It is officially announced that Xiaohongshu will provide quality brand partners and the campaign-based partnership project with access to its Business Account live streaming platform.

Xiaohongshu explains that brand representatives, professional sales guides, and quality KOCs can live stream to followers directly through its Business Account platform.

At th...