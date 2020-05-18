China’s retail sales down 16% in the Jan-Apr 2020; online grew by 1.7%

China’s total retail sales of consumer goods reached 2,817.8 billion yuan (US$398.10 bn) in April 2020, down 7.5% year on year (the actual decline was 9.1%, after deducting the price factor, and the following are nominal growth except for special instructions), with the decrease of 8.3 percentage points over the previous month.

The retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles reached 2,509.5 billion yuan in April 2020, down 8.3%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

In the first four months of 2020, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached 10,675.8 billion yuan (US$1,508.28 bn), down 16.2% year on year in nominal growth, or 9,735.7 billion yuan excluding automobile sales, down 15.5%.

The retail sales of urban consumer goods reached 2,455.8 billion yuan (US$346.96 bn) in April 2020, down 7.5% year-on-year, 8.4 percentage points lower than that of the previous month. And, the retail sales of rural consumer goods reached 362 billion yuan (US$51.14 bn), down 7.7%, 7.4 percentage points lower than that of the previous month.

From January to April, the retail sales of urban consumer goods reached 9,241.3 billion yuan, down 16.3% year on year; the retail sales of rural consumer goods reached 1,434.5 billion yuan, down 15.4%.

By consumption types, the retail sales of physical products reached 2,587.1 billion yuan, down 4.6%, 7.4 percentage points lower than that of the previous month. Catering revenue was 230.7 billion yuan, down 31.1% year on year, 15.7 percentage points lower than that of the previous month.

In the first four months of 2020, the retail sales of physical products reached 9,842.5 billion yuan, down 13.1 percent; catering revenue was 833.3 billion yuan, down 41.2% year on year.

From January to April 2020, China’s online retail sales reached 3,069.8 billion yuan (US$433.70 bn), up 1.7% year on year, compared with the growth rate of 0.8% in Q1.

Online retail sales of physical goods reached 2,575.1 billion yuan (US$363.81 bn), an increase of 8.6%, accounting for 24.1% of total retail sales of consumer goods in China. Among the online retail sales of physical goods, food and living commodities increased by 36.7 and 12.4% respectively, while clothing goods decreased by 12%.

