Game streaming platform Huya mobile MAU up 39% in Q1 2020

China’s game live streaming platform Huya announced 47.8% growth in net revenues to RMB2,411.9 million (US$340.6 million) in Q1 2020 from RMB1,631.5 million in Q1 2019.

The net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB171.2 million (US$24.2 million) for Q1 2020, representing an increase of 169.8% YoY from RMB63.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Huya was RMB263.4 million (US$37.2 million) for Q1 2020, representing an increase of 100.7% YoY from RMB131.3 million.

The average mobile MAUs of Huya Live in the first quarter of 2020 reached 74.7 million, an increase of 38.6% YoY from 53.9 million. The average MAUs of Huya Live reached 151.3 million, an increase of 22.2% YoY.

The total number of paying users of Huya Live in Q1 2020 reached 6.1 million, an increase of 13.0% YoY from 5.4 million.

Since Tencent became its largest shareholder in April 2020, they have been strengthening their collaboration, especially in live streaming content and capabilities.

Huya Financial Results in Q1 2020

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 47.8% to RMB2,411.9 million (US$340.6 million), from RMB1,631.5 million for the same period of 2019.

Live streaming revenues increased by 46.5% to RMB2,274.5 million (US$321.2 million) for the first quarter of 2020, from RMB1,552.5 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in average spending per paying user and the number of paying users on Huya Live.

The increase in average spending per paying user was primarily driven by the enhancement of content attractiveness and the improvement in user experience. The increase in the number of paying users was primarily driven by the Company’s user growth.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 74.0% to RMB137.5 million (US$19.4 million) for the first quarter of 2020, from RMB79.0 million for the same period of 2019, primarily driven by the rising demand from an increasing number of advertisers, the advertising distribution platform launched by the Company in the third quarter of 2019 and strengthened recognition of Huya’s brand name in China’s online advertising market.

Cost of revenues increased by 42.6% to RMB1,937.1 million (US$273.6 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB1,358.1 million for the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs, bandwidth costs and personnel-related costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 37.7% to RMB1,532.6 million (US$216.4 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB1,113.1 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in virtual item revenue sharing fees in relation to higher live streaming revenues, and continued spending in content creators and e-sports content in both domestic and overseas markets.

The year-over-year increase was partially offset by benefits from economies of scale.

Bandwidth costs increased by 42.1% to RMB240.1 million (US$33.9 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB169.0 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in bandwidth usage as a result of the Company’s larger user base and enhanced live streaming video quality, partially offset by improved efficiency in bandwidth utilization through continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 73.7% to RMB474.8 million (US$67.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB273.4 million for the same period of 2019. The gross margin increased to 19.7% for the first quarter of 2020 from 16.8% for the same period of 2019.

Research and development expenses increased by 73.3% to RMB156.1 million (US$22.0million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB90.0 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 36.3% to RMB106.5 million (US$15.0 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB78.2 million for the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased marketing expenses associated with the promotions for the Company’s products and brand name in both domestic and overseas markets, as well as increased personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 5.1% to RMB90.2 million (US$12.7 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB85.8 million for the same period of 2019, mainly due to the increased personnel-related expenses.

Operating income increased by 372.5% to RMB133.3 million (US$18.8 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB28.2 million for the same period of 2019. The operating margin increased to 5.5% for the first quarter of 2020 from 1.7% for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 136.5% to RMB227.2 million (US$32.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB96.0 million for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 9.4% for the first quarter of 2020 from 5.9% for the same period of 2019.

Income tax expenses increased by 98.0% to RMB37.6 million (US$5.3 million) for the first quarter of 2020 from RMB19.0 million for the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 169.8% to RMB171.2 million (US$24.2 million), from RMB63.5 million for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the first quarter of 2020, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, and income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, increased by 100.7% to RMB263.4 million (US$37.2 million), from RMB131.3 million for the same period of 2019.

Diluted net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) was RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB0.29 for the same period of 2019. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.12 (US$0.16) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB0.59 for the same period of 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB10,316.7 million (US$1,457.0 million), compared with RMB6,329.1 million as of March 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased to RMB135.1 million (US$19.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020, from RMB501.7 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of annual cash bonuses paid to its employees, the increase of fees paid to broadcasters and the increase of licensing fees paid for broadcasting e-sports tournaments.

For the second quarter of 2020, Huya currently expects total net revenues to be in the range of RMB2,600 million to RMB2,630 million, representing a year-over-year growth of between 29.3% and 30.8%.