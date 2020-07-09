Baidu starts offering Microsoft’s MSN ad inventory on a new ad platform

Baidu announced on 8 July 2020 that it is providing advertisers direct access to Microsoft’s MSN native desktop inventory via Baidu’s MediaGo advertising platform. The agreement enables advertisers around the world to reach consumers in the United States through premium placements on multiple MSN properties.

Rather than requiring advertisers to purchase bulk inventory, as is standard practice for many digital ad companies, this collaboration allows advertisers to secure the placements that fit their goals and budget on MSN’s desktop site.

As part of Baidu’s ongoing effort to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western markets, Baidu works with Microsoft to offer their premium MSN placements to its advertising partners in China, the U.S. and beyond. It will continue to explore meaningful ways to provide mutual growth opportunities to global advertisers and U.S. media.

The cooperation allows advertisers worldwide to access high-visibility, native placements on the MSN homepage, as well as other sister pages throughout the MSN site, via Baidu’s MediaGo ad platform.

With MediaGo, advertisers can upload assets, select placements on top-tier MSN properties and measure campaign success on a single centralized platform. MediaGo also offers 24/7 local language account management services.

“Baidu’s MediaGo platform streamlines the process for global advertisers to purchase high-visibility ad placements on MSN, helping them reach new customers,” said David Carkeek, Principal PM Lead at Microsoft.

Baidu International launched MediaGo overseas advertising platform last year when it had established cooperation with Snapchat, Reddit, Pinterest, etc., which will provide a very good channel for China’s domestic small and medium-sized enterprise owners to promote overseas.

