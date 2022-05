Tencent has the highest reach of internet users in China in 2021 (95%) with 442 mobile apps, followed by Alibaba (88%), Baidu (81%), and ByteDance (73%), according to data from QuestMobile.



Tencent continues to dominate mobile app usage time though its total share dropped to 35.7% from 39.5% while ByteDance increased its share to 21% from 15.8%.

