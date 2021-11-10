Nio vehicle delivery more than double in Q3 2021

China Internet Watch

Deliveries of vehicles were 24,439 in Q3 2021, including 5,418 ES8s, 11,271 ES6s and 7,750 EC6s, representing an increase of 100.2% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 11.6% from Q2 2021.

Vehicle sales were RMB8,636.8 million (US$1,340.4 million) in Q3 2021, representing an increase of 102.4% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 9.2% from Q2 2021. The vehicle margin was 18.0%, compared with 14.5% in Q3 2020 and 20.3% in Q2 2021.

Total revenues were RMB9,805.3 million (US$1,521.8 million) in Q3 2021, representing an increase of 116.6% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 16.1% from Q2 2021.

Gross profit was RMB1,993.2 million (US$309.3 million) in Q3 2021, representing an increase of 240.3% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 26.6% from Q2 2021. The gross margin was 20.3%, compared with 12.9% in Q3 2020 and 18.6% in Q2 2021.

Loss from operations was RMB991.9 million (US$153.9 million) in Q3 2021, representing an increase of 4.9% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 29.9% from Q2 2021.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB726.3 million (US$112.7 million) in Q3 2021, representing a decrease of 19.0% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 41.9% from the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss was RMB835.3 million (US$129.6 million) in Q3 2021, representing a decrease of 20.2% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 42.3% from Q2 2021.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 569.7 million (US$88.4 million) in Q3 2021, representing a decrease of 42.9% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 69.7% from Q2 2021.

Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was RMB2,858.9 million (US$443.7 million) in Q3 2021, representing an increase of 140.7% from Q3 2020 and an increase of 333.6% from the Q2 2021.

In Q3 2021, NIO repurchased 1.418% equity interest in NIO China from a minority strategic investor for a total consideration of RMB2.5 billion and recorded an amount of RMB2,023.5 million (US$314.0 million) in accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB569.7 million (US$88.4 million).

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS)iii were both RMB1.82 (US$0.28) in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.36 (US$0.06).

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB47.0 billion (US$7.3 billion).

