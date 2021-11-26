Meituan revenues up 28% in Q3 2021, exceeding 668 million paying users

In Q3 2021, GTV of Meituan’s food delivery business increased by 29.5% year-over-year to RMB197.1 billion. The daily average number of food delivery transactions increased by 24.9% year-over-year to 43.6 million.

Meituan’s revenue increased by 28.0% year-over-year to RMB26.5 billion. Operating profit increased by 14.0% year-over-year to RMB876.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, with operating margin decreasing slightly to 3.3% from 3.7%.

The number of its transacting users grew to 667.5 million while the number of active merchants grew to 8.3 million.

In-store, hotel & travel

Revenue increased by 33.1% year-over-year to RMB8.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit increased 35.8% to RMB3.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB2.8 billion in the same period of 2020, with the operating margin increasing slightly to 43.9% from 43.0%.

New initiatives and others

During the third quarter of 2021, revenues from the new initiatives and other segments increased by 66.7% year-over-year to RMB13.7 billion, primarily driven by the growth in retail businesses and

bike-sharing and moped services.

Operating loss for the segment increased both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter to RMB10.9 billion in the third quarter of 2021, while operating margin decreased sequentially by 2.7 percentage points to negative 79.5% quarter-over-quarter.

