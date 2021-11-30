Chinese video platform Bilibili MAU up 35% to 267M in Q3 2021

Bilibili’s average monthly active users (MAUs) reached 267.2 million in Q3 2021, and mobile MAUs reached 249.9 million, representing increases of 35% and 36% YoY, respectively.

Currently, 86% of Bilibili users are below 35 years old. By 2023, its MAU is estimated to reach 400 million, according to its CEO Chen Rui on an earnings conference call this year.

Bilibili’s average daily active users (DAUs) reached 72.1 million, a 35% increase YoY. The average monthly paying users (MPUs) reached 23.9 million, a 59% increase from the same period in 2020.

Bilibili reported a 72% YoY increase in net revenues and reached RMB4,495.3 million (US$696.2 million) in Q3 2021. See the breakdown below:

Gross profit was RMB1,018.5 million (US$158.1 million), representing an increase of 34% from the same period in 2020, which was primarily due to increased net revenues.

Net loss was RMB2,686.3 million (US$416.9 million), more than doubled compared with RMB1,100.9 million in Q3 2020.

