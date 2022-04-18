China grocery e-commerce market to more than double by 2023

China's grocery consumption retail market is estimated to reach 5469.7 billion yuan in 2021 and exceed 6817.3 billion yuan by 2025.

Grocery Consumption by Categories

Grocery retail market

Online contributed to 14.6% of the total grocery retail market in China in 2020 from 8.8% in 2019.

China grocery e-commerce market is estimated to exceed 1.2 trillion yuan (US$187 billion) by 2023 from 458.5 billion yuan (US$72 billion) in 2020.

China's grocery B2C e-commerce transactions totaled 544.94 billion yuan in 2019 and are estimated to exceed 1.38 trillion yuan by 2022 according to Analysis.

74.8% of the market is dominated by mainstream e-commerce platforms such as Taobao, JD, Pinduoduo while the grocery vertical e-commerce platforms have a 25.2% market share.

Grocery e-commerce's penetration among China's internet users has grown from 2% in 2017 to 4.2% in 2019.

The number of grocery e-commerce users reached 47.46 million in Q1 2020, compared with 42....