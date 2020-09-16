China grocery e-commerce market overview; to grow over 39% in 2020

China's grocery B2C e-commerce transactions totaled 544.94 billion yuan in 2019 and are estimated to exceed 1.38 trillion yuan by 2022.
74.8% of the market is dominated by mainstream e-commerce platforms such as Taobao, JD, Pinduoduo while the grocery vertical e-commerce platforms have a 25.2% market share.
Grocery e-commerce's penetration among China's internet users has grown from 2% in 2017 to 4.2% in 2019.
The number of grocery e-commerce users reached 47.46 million in Q1 20...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time