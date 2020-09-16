China grocery e-commerce market overview; to grow over 39% in 2020

China's grocery B2C e-commerce transactions totaled 544.94 billion yuan in 2019 and are estimated to exceed 1.38 trillion yuan by 2022.

74.8% of the market is dominated by mainstream e-commerce platforms such as Taobao, JD, Pinduoduo while the grocery vertical e-commerce platforms have a 25.2% market share.

Grocery e-commerce's penetration among China's internet users has grown from 2% in 2017 to 4.2% in 2019.

The number of grocery e-commerce users reached 47.46 million in Q1 20...