SAIC Volkswagenn, Nio lead in New Energy Vehicle Quality in China

SAIC Volkswagen ranks highest in NEV new-vehicle quality among all brands in the PHEV segment in China, followed by BMW, while NIO ranks highest among all brands in the BEV segment, followed by Tesla, according to a JD Power report.

As the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market in China gets in the fast lane, the quality gap among NEV brands is gradually widening, according to the J.D. Power 2020 China New Energy Vehicle Experience Index (NEVXI) Study.

International brands take the leading positi...