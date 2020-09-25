China’s digital signage market to reach CAGR of 18.5% 2020-2024

China's digital signage market is expected to reach 9.614 million units in 2020 and year-on-year growth of 19.8% in 2021. The compound growth rate of the digital signage market in the next five years will reach 18.5%.

In the past years, due to the complexity of product specifications of digital signs, users' understanding of the definition and products of digital signage is relatively vague.

IDC believes that with the gradual maturity of the market, the definition of today's digital si...