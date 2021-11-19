Weibo MAU grew to 573 million in Q3 2021

Weibo’s monthly active users (“MAUs”) were 573 million in September 2021, a net addition of 62 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs, according to Weibo’s quarterly financial results.

The average daily active users (“DAUs”) were 248 million in September 2021, a net addition of 23 million users on a year-over-year basis.

How Taobao’s social affiliate platform Taoxiaopu works

For the third quarter of 2021, Weibo’s total net revenues were $607.4 million, an increase of 30% compared to $465.7 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $537.6 million, an increase of 29% compared to $416.7 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $516.8 million, an increase of 33% compared to $387.5 million for the same period last year.

VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $69.8 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year compared to $49.1 million for the same period last year, mainly attributable to the incremental revenues derived from the interactive entertainment company acquired in November 2020, while partially offset by a decrease of revenue from the live streaming business.

Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $394.4 million, an increase of 29% compared to $304.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related cost and marketing expenses.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $213.0 million, an increase of 32% compared to $161.0 million for the same period last year. The operating margin was 35%, the same as last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $248.7 million, an increase of 39% compared to $179.4 million for the same period last year. The non-GAAP operating margin was 41%, compared to 39% last year.

Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.2 million, compared to a non-operating loss of $97.5 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2021 mainly included (i) a $36.4 million net gain on fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $36.0 million impairment charge on equity investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $0.5 million net interest and other expense.

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $31.4 million, compared to $30.0 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $181.7 million, compared to $33.8 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.78, compared to $0.15 for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $209.6 million, compared to $152.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.90, compared to $0.66 for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2021, Weibo’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $2.71 billion. For the third quarter of 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $226.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.3 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $14.1 million.

Chinese influencer platforms: Weibo, Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu