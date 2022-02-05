China Internet Watch

Top forecasts of China’s AI & automation market 2022-2024

By 2022, 80% of China's top 1000 companies will invest in internal learning platforms and third-party training services, and gradually adopt new skills and work style changes brought about by AI.

By 2023, more than 15% of consumer-centric AI methods and systems in China's financial, medical, government and other regulated public sectors will explain the relevant regulations of their analysis and decision-making processes, according to IDC's forecast.

By 2024, 45% of repetitive work tasks will be automated or enhanced through the use of “digital employees” supported by AI, robotics, and robotic process automation (RPA).

By 2023, the number of data analysts and data scientists using an end-to-end machine learning platform encapsulated by automatic machine learning (AutoML) technolog...

