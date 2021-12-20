Top 10 forecasts of China’s smart home market 2022

In 2021, China's smart home market starts upgrading and adjusting in the pressure and transformation on both sides of supply and demand, and gradually optimize the problems exposed after the market surge.

Facing the vast opportunities to be explored ahead, in 2022, China's smart home market will deeply focus on platforms, applications, technologies, and scenarios, explore the ecological construction of smart home, and build a bridge to service, according to IDC.

In the first half of 2021, China's smart home equipment market shipment was about 100 million units, and the annual shipment in 2021 is expected to be 230 million units, with a year-on-year increase of 14.6%, according to data from IDC.

In the next five years, the compound growth rate of shipments in China's smart home equ...