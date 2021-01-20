China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / E-Commerce & Online Shopping / China e-commerce to grow 21% in 2021; cross-border up 33% in 2020

China e-commerce to grow 21% in 2021; cross-border up 33% in 2020

By

Retail e-commerce sales in China will grow by 21.0% in 2021, versus the 4.0% growth in total retail sales. As a proportion of total retail, retail e-commerce will jump more than 7 percentage points year over year to 52.1%, according to eMarketer.

Retail & E-Commerce Sales Growth in China 2020-2024

Live streaming e-commerce, online grocery, and local group buying are well-positioned to gain further traction.

According to preliminary customs statistics, in 2020, cross-border e-commerc...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Whitepaper
China Internet Overview

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
Share