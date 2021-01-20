China e-commerce to grow 21% in 2021; cross-border up 33% in 2020

Retail e-commerce sales in China will grow by 21.0% in 2021, versus the 4.0% growth in total retail sales. As a proportion of total retail, retail e-commerce will jump more than 7 percentage points year over year to 52.1%, according to eMarketer.

Retail & E-Commerce Sales Growth in China 2020-2024

Live streaming e-commerce, online grocery, and local group buying are well-positioned to gain further traction.

According to preliminary customs statistics, in 2020, cross-border e-commerc...