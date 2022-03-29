China’s tech unicorns overview 2022

The total number of Unicorn enterprises from China is 219 as of December 2021, an increase of 12 or 5.9% over the end of 2020. Beijing and Shanghai account for almost 60% of total technology unicorns in China. About 94% are concentrated in five regions; more than 60% of these enterprises are in five industries.

In terms of regional distribution, Chinese unicorns are still concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu, accounting for 93.6% of the total.

Beijing has the largest number, 84 unicorn enterprises, accounting for 38.4% of the total as of Dec 2021 (42.5% as of Dec 2020). Shanghai has 45 Unicorn enterprises, accounting for 20.5%; Guangdong has 41, accounting for 18.7%; Zhejiang has 21, accounting for 9.6%.

In terms of industry distribution, more than 60% of China’s Unicorn enterprises are concentrated in five industries, including enterprise service (17.8%), automobile transportation (11.9%), e-commerce (11.98%), advanced manufacturing (10.5%),...