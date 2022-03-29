China’s tech unicorns overview 2022

The total number of Unicorn enterprises from China is 219 as of December 2021, an increase of 12 or 5.9% over the end of 2020. Beijing and Shanghai account for almost 60% of total technology unicorns in China. About 94% are concentrated in five regions; more than 60% of these enterprises are in five industries.
In terms of regional distribution, Chinese unicorns are still concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu, accounting for 93.6% of the total.
Beijing has the largest number, 84 unicorn enterprises, accounting for 38.4% of the total as of Dec 2021 (42.5% as of Dec 2020). Shanghai has 45 Unicorn enterprises, accounting for 20.5%; Guangdong has 41, accounting for 18.7%; Zhejiang has 21, accounting for 9.6%.
In terms of industry distribution, more than 60% of China’s Unicorn enterprises are concentrated in five industries, including enterprise service (17.8%), automobile transportation (11.9%), e-commerce (11.98%), advanced manufacturing (10.5%),...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time