China domestic tourism revenues down 27% in the first three quarters of 2022

In the first three quarters of 2022, the total number of China’s domestic tourists reached 2.094 billion person-trips, a year-on-year decrease of 595 million or 22.1%, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Among them, the number of domestic tourists of urban residents was 1.599 billion person-trips, down 17.3% year on year; the number of domestic tourists of rural residents was 494 million, down 34.6% year on year.

Domestic tourists in the first quarter was 830 million, down 19.0% year on year;

Domestic tourists in the second quarter was 625 million, down 26.2% year on year;

Domestic tourists reached 639 million in Q3, down 21.9% year on year.

In the first three quarters, the domestic tourism revenue (total tourism consumption) was 1.72 trillion yuan, down 0.65 trillion yuan from the previous year, or 27.2% year on year. Among them, the travel consumption of urban residents was 1.42 trillion yuan, down 25.8% year on year; rural residents’ travel consumption reached 0.30 trillion yuan, down 33.5% year on year.

