Chinese public-listed internet companies: U.S. vs. HK

Hong Kong lists almost 26% of Chinese public internet companies while the United States lists 43.2% and mainland China 31%. Nearly one-third of these companies are headquartered in Beijing.

The number of Chinese Internet companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, Hong Kong and the United States in 2021 were 48, 40 and 67 respectively.

As of December 2020, the total market value of Chinese public-listed Internet enterprises totaled 16.8 trillion yuan (US$2.58 trillion), compared to 11.12 trillion yuan a year ago, an increase of 51%.

Companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges only account for less than 10% of the total market value of all Chinese public companies.

Over one-third of Chinese internet public companies are from Beijing (32.9%) while Shanghai and Shenzhen account for 20.6% and 10.3% respectively.

20.6% of Chinese public internet companies are in online gaming (24.5% a year ago), ranking the top category, followed by Culture & Entertai...