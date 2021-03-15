Chinese public-listed internet companies: U.S. vs. HK

Hong Kong lists almost 26% of Chinese public internet companies, accounting for 54.6% of their total market value while the United States lists 41.5% accounting for 41.4% of total market value. Nearly one-third of these companies are headquartered in Beijing.

41.5% of Chinese public internet companies are listed in the U.S. while 25.9% in Hong Kong and 32.7% in Shanghai and Shenzhen as of December 2020.

As of December 2020, the total market value of Chinese public-listed Internet enterpris...