Short video app Kuaishou e-commerce GMV up 48% in Q1 2022

The average DAUs on Kuaishou app was 345.5 million in Q1 2022, representing an increase of 17% YoY from 295.3 million in Q1 2021.

The average MAUs on Kuaishou app were 597.9 million, representing an increase of 15.0% from 519.8 million for the same period of 2021.

The average daily time spent per DAU was 128.1 minutes, representing an increase of 29.0% from 99.3 minutes for the same period of 2021.

The average online marketing services revenue per DAU was RMB32.9, representing an increase of 13.4% from RMB29.0 for the same period of 2021.

The total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on Kuaishou’s platform was RMB175.1 billion, representing an increase of 47.7% from RMB118.6 billion for the same period of 2021.

Total revenue increased by 23.8% to RMB21.1 billion from RMB17.0 billion for the same period of 2021. Amongst total revenues, online marketing services increased by 32.6% year-over-year to RMB11.4 billion and Other Services increased by 54.6% year-over-year to RMB1.9 billion.

As a percentage of total revenue, online marketing services contributed 53.9%, while live-streaming contributed 37.2%. The remaining 8.9% came from other services.

Gross profit increased by 25.7% to RMB 8.8 billion from RMB 7.0 billion for the same period in 2021. The gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 41.7%, improving from 41.5% and 41.1% in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2021 respectively.

