China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Retail & E-commerce / WeChat expanding e-commerce reach with mini program integration on JD, Xiaohongshu

WeChat expanding e-commerce reach with mini program integration on JD, Xiaohongshu

By

Last year, WeChat launched WeStore, an online store mini program on WeChat. Many companies launched their WeChat stores, including luxury brands. Recently, some users found some luxury brands' WeChat mini programs, such as Gucci and Givenchy, inside JD and Xiaohongshu (RED).

Gucci's Xiaohongshu Company Account shown in search results

Clicking on the ad (the "cat" image) sends users to WeChat for authorization; once acknowledged, it sends the user back to Gucci's WeChat Mini Program home page, integrated on Xiaohongshu platform:

Gucci's WeChat Mini Program home page

French luxury brands YSL and Givenchy have also participated in the test for mini program integration. The test is now limited to very few merchants according to Xiaohongshu.

Xiaohongshu Company Account is an upgr...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Whitepaper
China Internet 2021

Summary: China internet users statistics and trends, online behaviors, top online applications in China, digital economy, etc. including about 30 statistical charts.

Bonus whitepaper: WeChat Mini-Programs; understand how Tencent’s light apps platform works. Receive two in your inbox.

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share
Email
Share