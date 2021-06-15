WeChat expanding e-commerce reach with mini program integration on JD, Xiaohongshu

Last year, WeChat launched WeStore, an online store mini program on WeChat. Many companies launched their WeChat stores, including luxury brands. Recently, some users found some luxury brands' WeChat mini programs, such as Gucci and Givenchy, inside JD and Xiaohongshu (RED).
Gucci's Xiaohongshu Company Account shown in search results
Clicking on the ad (the "cat" image) sends users to WeChat for authorization; once acknowledged, it sends the user back to Gucci's WeChat Mini Program home page, integrated on Xiaohongshu platform:
Gucci's WeChat Mini Program home page
French luxury brands YSL and Givenchy have also participated in the test for mini program integration. The test is now limited to very few merchants according to Xiaohongshu.
Xiaohongshu Company Account is an upgr...
