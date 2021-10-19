Digital Transformation of Chinese Enterprises 2021

According to Accenture's Global CEO survey in 2021, about 70% of the Chinese executives interviewed believe that the competitiveness of Chinese enterprises has improved compared with North American and European enterprises. In contrast, about 40% of the European and North American executives interviewed believe that their enterprise competitiveness has decreased compared with Chinese enterprises.

China has the most complete and largest industrial system in the world, and 80% of the factors of production such as labor, capital, raw materials, and energy are supplied domestically.

Transportation, storage facilities, information and communication, cargo packaging and handling, and other dimensions have formed a perfect infrastructure system. In 2020, industrial digitization accounte...