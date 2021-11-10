China internet economy overview 2021

In the first three quarters of 2021, the Internet and related service industries showed a steady development trend, business revenue and operating profit continued to grow rapidly, and the growth rate of R & D expenses maintained double digits. The growth of online sales and short video is prominent.

In the first three quarters, China's Internet and related service enterprises above Designated Size (hereinafter referred to as "Internet enterprises") completed business revenue of RMB 1,163.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 25.4%, and the average growth rate in the two years was 19.4%.

The industry's profit growth fell back from a high level and is still in a rapid growth range.

In the first three quarters, the operating profit of internet enterprises in China was 96.6 bill...