Top 10 Trends in China’s ICT Market

Enterprises need to consider nine aspects of digital priority in the next two years: wireless connection, personalization, digital twin, edge data, domain intelligence, mixed work, security and privacy, remote operation, and software innovation, according to the CEO of IDC China.

The 14th five-year plan is the cornerstone of the development trend of China's ICT market, and its six keywords are also the basis of the top 10 forecasts of China's ICT market in 2022.

New technology - strengthen national strategic scientific and technological forces

New industries - accelerate the development of the modern industrial system

New pattern - build a double cycle new development pattern

New economy - accelerate digital development and construction

New regions - deeply implement a ...