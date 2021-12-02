The number of 5G connections in China to reach 865M by 2025, 40% of global total

By the end of the third quarter of 2021, the global 5G network has grown to 176, and the number of 5g connections has reached about 550 million, according to GSMA. The number of 5G connections in China accounts for 78% of the total number of 5G connections in the world, about 430 million.

By the end of 2021, nearly 8% of the global consumer groups and about 640 million users will use 5G. The continuous network construction of operators will play an important role.

By the end of 2021, the 5G penetration rate of South Korea and China will both exceed 30%, accounting for 32% and 30% of the total mobile connections respectively.

It is estimated that by 2025, the total number of 5G connections in China will reach 865 million, accounting for 40% of the global total; and, the 5G penetrat...