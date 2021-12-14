Trending shopping attitudes of Chinese consumers

With the continuous improvement of income and consumption level, Chinese consumers are realizing their consumption influence on the brand and society. More and more Chinese consumers choose ethical, environment-friendly, and local products and make conscious purchase decisions, according to a recent report from Publicis Groupe.

Despite the impact of the epidemic, China's economy has maintained stable development and stimulated consumer demand under the guidance of the "double cycle" strategy.

The emergence of new powerful consumer groups such as "new middle class" and "Generation Z" continues to promote consumption upgrading. 46% of consumers said that the current consumption is more for spiritual or emotional needs than to meet material needs.

Expectations for the brand: suppor...