Top 10 Smart City Forecast in China 2022-2025

In 2022, China's smart city will focus on cloud innovation, data governance, data connectivity, and new infrastructure development, and promote urban digital transformation through coordinated development, according to IDC.

1. Central government's investment in local government.

Thanks to years of stimulus measures provided by national and regional governments during the epidemic, many cities and communities have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rethink public services and make social and infrastructure more inclusive, livable, and risk resistant.

IDC predicts that by 2022, more than 90% of China's local governments will increase investment from central financial funds so as to promote national system-driven local projects.

2. Government's distributed work.

In view of the...