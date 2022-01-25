Top 10 Tech Trends in 2022 according to Baidu

Baidu shares top 10 technology trends in 2022 including large-scale pre-training model, AI for science, AI-powered computational biology, integration of quantum hardware and software, autonomous driving, deep space exploration, human-machine symbiosis, green AI, and Inclusive AI.

As we begin 2022, with the global pandemic continuing to bring turmoil and the global economy facing numerous challenges, artificial intelligence has become a key driving force of innovation and development, due to its rapidly evolving core technologies, stronger cross-domain connectivity, and the expanding collection of industry applications.

AI core technologies are making continuous breakthroughs, with more proven cases in integrated innovation. In pre-training large models, for example, research paths su...