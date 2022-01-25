Top 10 Tech Trends in 2022 according to Baidu

Baidu shares top 10 technology trends in 2022 including large-scale pre-training model, AI for science, AI-powered computational biology, integration of quantum hardware and software, autonomous driving, deep space exploration, human-machine symbiosis, green AI, and Inclusive AI.
As we begin 2022, with the global pandemic continuing to bring turmoil and the global economy facing numerous challenges, artificial intelligence has become a key driving force of innovation and development, due to its rapidly evolving core technologies, stronger cross-domain connectivity, and the expanding collection of industry applications.
AI core technologies are making continuous breakthroughs, with more proven cases in integrated innovation. In pre-training large models, for example, research paths su...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time