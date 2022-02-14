Using Google Analytics to track Chinese users? Be aware of legal risks

In addition to the accuracy of data collection from mainland Chinese users using Google Analytics (GA), companies may also face legal risks.

China's PIPL (Personal Information Protection Law) takes effect from 1 November 2021.

Article 36 of PIPL:

personal information processed by state agencies shall be stored within the territory of the People's Republic of China; if it is really necessary to provide it abroad, a safety assessment shall be conducted. The safety assessment can require the support and assistance of relevant departments.

Article 39:

if a personal information processor provides personal information outside the People's Republic of China, it shall inform the individual of the name or contact information, processing purpose, processing method, type of personal information and the way and procedure for the individual to exercise the rights stipulated in this law to the overseas receiving party, and obtain the individual's separate consent.

Cross-border data transfe...