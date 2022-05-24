China’s edge computing server market forecast 2022-2025

China's edge computing server market reached US$3.31 billion in 2021, an increase of 23.9% over 2020. IDC predicts that from 2020 to 2025, the annual compound growth rate of the edge computing servers market in China will reach 22.2%, higher than 20.2% in the world.

According to the deployment location, IDC classifies edge computing into several categories: colocation DC, edge cloud DC, Telco network / MEC, industry-specific, and Robo.

The intrinsic attribute of distributed deployment determines the diversified characteristics of participants in the edge computing market to a certain extent, including operators, ICT, and other enterprises who are carrying out edge computing around their respective business paths to jointly promote the maturity of edge computing solutions and business models.

In 2021, China's vertical industry and telecom network edge computing server (including general server and customized server) market maintained a strong development momentum, and t...