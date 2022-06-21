China Internet Watch

China’s commercial service robot market overview 2022

In 2021, China's commercial service robot market reached US $84 million (about RMB 540 million), with a year-on-year growth rate of 110.4%, according to data from IDC. Keenon Robot, Pudu Tech, CSJ Bot, Orion Star and other manufacturers lead the market.

In the future, refined operation, pan catering, and overseas business will become an important direction for the next development of the market.

Increasing capital investment.

In 2021, the commercial service robot market received major attention from the capital. A number of companies successively announced that they had obtained 100 million yuan level of financing.

Many of the financings have reached Round C and D, and the IPO is in sight. In the field of catering robots, Keenon Robot obtained Round D financing of more than 1 billion yuan, and Pudu Tech obtained Round C financing of hundreds of millions of yuan.

High market concentration.

The main participants in the commercial service robot market of China's cate...

