China digital transformation spending forecast 2021-2026

The Chinese government's digital economy related planning during the 14th Five Year Plan period provides good policy and financial support. The total digital economy related investment in the next five years will be 15-20 trillion yuan.

COVID-19 and other emergencies further highlight the value of digitalization.

IDC's survey in 2021 shows that due to the investment in digital transformation, 85% of Chinese enterprises' financial revenue has improved by more than 5%, and the number of enterprises that have improved by more than 10% has also reached 48%.

In 2022, more than 50% of the world's and China's economies (about RMB 60 trillion in China) will be based on or affected by digitalization, and China's total expenditure on digital transformation from 2022 to 2026 will reach US$2.38 trillion.

Hardware still accounts for the largest proportion of China's digital transformation expenditure and will maintain a share of about 48.6% in the next five years.

Software has th...