China household savings increased by over 10 trillion yuan in H1 2022

RMB saving deposits increased by 18.82 trillion yuan in the first half of the year, an increase of 4.77 trillion yuan year-on-year, according to data from People's Bank of China.

Household saving deposits increased by 10.33 trillion yuan in H1 2022, non-financial enterprise deposits increased by 5.3 trillion yuan, fiscal deposits increased by 506.1 billion yuan, and non-banking financial institution deposits increased by 951.3 billion yuan.

In June, RMB deposits increased by 4.83 trillion yuan, an increase of 974.1 billion yuan year-on-year.

Household deposits increased by more than 10 trillion yuan in the first half of 2022

In the first half of this year, household deposits increased by 10.33 trillion yuan. An average of 57.1 billion deposits are poured into banks every day.

In comparison:

Household deposits increased by 7.45 trillion yuan in the first half of 2021

8.33 trillion yuan in the first half of 2020

6.82 trillion yuan in the first half of 2019

