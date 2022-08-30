Top mobile app download sources in China

Mobile app download channels integrated with users' lifestyle use case scenarios have gradually become the focus of mobile app vendors, shortening the download process and improving the user experience.

The top download sources of mobile apps in June 2022 in China are Huawei App Store (909 million downloads), App Store (729M), and Oppo App Store (528M), according to data from QuestMobile.

Top 10 Download Sources of Mobile Apps in China

Among the top 10 sources, only App Store (6.3%), Baidu, and TapTap saw positive growth compared with June 2021.

