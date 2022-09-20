Why are Chinese sportswear brands launching coffee products?

It is not new for Chinese shoe and apparel brands to get involved in coffee, tea, and even catering products and services. Earlier, some luxury fashion brands tried to sell coffee drinks in the store.

According to the information on China Trademark Network, Xtep (China) Co., Ltd. recently applied for the registration of 3 "TE coffee" and 3 "XTEP COFFEE" trademarks.

A relevant person from Xtep's marketing department revealed that currently only the flagship store on Chunxi Road in Chengdu City is planned to be opened as a pilot. It will be located on the second floor of the store on Chunxi Road and will provide a variety of coffee and tea.

Xtep is not the first sports shoes and clothing brand to sell coffee.

NING Coffee

In May this year, Li Ning Sports (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. registered the trademark "NING COFFEE". At present, Li Ning has launched coffee services in stores in Beijing, Guangdong, and Xiamen.

