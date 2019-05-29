Toutiao and Tencent News accounted for over 70% of China mobile news apps market

Toutiao and Tencent News led the news information market with a combined market share of over 70%. NetEase News and iFeng News were the fastest-growing ones.

Market penetration of news information was 55.5% in December, a 9.7% increase year-on-year.

The average DAUs was 290.1 million for this market.

Tencent News took the lead with a penetration rate of 23.7% in 2018, with an increase of 7.3% quarter-on-quarter. Toutiao was a close follower with a penetration rate of 20....