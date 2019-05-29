Paid knowledge market in China grew by 77% to 21% penetration in 2018

"Paid knowledge" market is a rising segment in China in the past few years. More China internet users are used to pay for information and knowledge. The market penetration of paid knowledge reached 21.1% in 2018, up by 77.3% year-on-year. Its average DAU was 16.72 million, from 14.9 million in July.
Himalaya FM (14%), Zhihu (5.9%), Dragonfly FM (1.7%), Dedao (0.9%) are the top players.
The average DAUs of Himalaya FM exceeded 13 million, up from 11.95 million three months ago. ...
