Top mobile payment apps in China in 2018

Market penetration of payment and settlement applications in China reached the highest point in December 2018 with an average DAUs of 157.9 million. Alipay is the distant leader with a penetration of 55.2%.

Market penetration of payment and settlement apps reached 61.3% in December 2018, with an increase of 16.3% year-on-year. Its average DAU increased to 157.9 million.

Alipay (55.3%), UnionPay QuickPass (5.7%), and BestPay (5.2%) are the top three players. UnionPay QuickPass h...