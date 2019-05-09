China FMCG market overview Q1 2019

The total spending of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) recorded moderate value growth of 2.4% in the 12 weeks ending March 22, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to Kantar Worldpanel China.

Non-food, especially personal care categories, maintained a robust growth while the food and beverage sector showed a weaker performance of -0.1%.

Modern trade (including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores) reported flat growth of 0.4%, among which supermarkets...