7 Lessons for marketers on top short-video platforms: Tik Tok vs. Kwai

In Part 1, we saw the platform comparison; this article will show a comparison of social relationship, user behavior, KOL content categories and their marketing value, and top 10 sectors of advertisers.

1. Comparison of social relationship intensity

KOLs on Tik Tok connect to users through contents rather than as individuals.

Tik Tok's main feature is the "recommendation page", where users watch whatever the platform push forward to them. It is very hard for the users to get out of this...