Tencent testing a new social shopping feature on WeChat

During the night of May 11, WeChat "quietly" made a major update to the "Goodies Circle", which was praised by the industry as the "shopping version of Moments".

Within the "Search" entrance of Wechat appeared a new first-tier entrance of "Goodies Circle". In addition, a new function of "New Circle & Group" has been added to the Moments. The good things recommended by users in WeChat Mini Programs mall will be directly displayed in the "Goodies Circle", forming a commodity flow sim...