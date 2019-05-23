China pan-entertainment market exceeded 500 billion yuan in 2018

Influenced by the booming short video and live streaming, the spotlight seems to turn back to traditional offline entertainment services, such as movie theatre, concert, and music festivals.

The number of movie theatre exceeded 9 thousand in 2017, with a compound annual growth rate in five years reaching 20.5%. Spending on the out-of-home media increased in the first half of 2018. Even the tradition media represented by TV saw ad spending halted back to normal after a long-term decline.

The pan-entertainment market was estimated to reach 503.09 billion yuan in 2018, an increase of 28.9% year-on-year. It projects to sustain such a growth trend for the following years.

Online games kept losing its shares to more abundant entertainment contents, such as online literature that gradually warm up with the copyright operation model, live streaming and short video that fulfill users’ deep experience demand in their fragmented time slots. The concentration rate of this market is rather high.

