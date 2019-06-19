Chinese travel bloggers earns by playing

Women in China accounted for more than 63% of the total number of travel bloggers. And travel bloggers traveled more than twice a month on average; 89% of travel bloggers have excellent travel guide writing skills and 79.1% of them are familiar with photography, according to a Fliggy report.

The majority of travel bloggers are from the Post-90s generation (those born after 1990)

Women have an absolute advantage in “earning by playing”. According to the report, women and men accounted ...