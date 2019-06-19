Chinese travel bloggers earns by playing

Women in China accounted for more than 63% of the total number of travel bloggers. And travel bloggers traveled more than twice a month on average; 89% of travel bloggers have excellent travel guide writing skills and 79.1% of them are familiar with photography, according to a Fliggy report.
The majority of travel bloggers are from the Post-90s generation (those born after 1990)
Women have an absolute advantage in “earning by playing”. According to the report, women and men accounted ...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.