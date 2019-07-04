WeChat testing new traffic driver for retailers

WeChat is testing a new traffic entrance, using payment pages to drive fans from their offline stores according to eBrun News.

The new function of WeChat Pay is still in the stage of internal testing, which is currently limited to offline face-to-face payment.

Merchants can choose to set a WeChat individual account as a “group customer service” in the backend, and the corresponding QR code will be displayed on the page after the user clicks “Join the merchant welfare group”. Users can join the group by adding customer service as a friend.

