How did TikTok help a milk tea rise to popularity

After Haidilao's tomato beef soup, CoCo's sugar-free milk tea and Answer Tea's fortune-telling tea, TikTok, the best-seller maker, helped another food product gain enormous Internet popularity – the "TikTok" half-baked cake bubble milk tea.

This milk tea was designed by TikTok and Happy Lemon together. Oreo, half-baked cheese and chocolate crumbs are blended in the milk foam that floats on top of the milk tea, and the TikTok logo was added on the top of all that. You can either eat it wit...