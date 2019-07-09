Alibaba’s OTA Fliggy and Marriott integrating customer loyalty programs

Alibaba's OTA platform Fliggy (Feizhu) just made Fliggy Miles transferrable for Marriott Rewards points. Last week, the Marriott International Group's Fliggy Flagship Store officially opened the access for Points conversion from Miles.

The current program page shows that the points conversion between Fliggy and Marriott is only in the "trial period", specifically stating that the program is from June 1st to July 31st, it's not clear that the program is to continue after this period.

