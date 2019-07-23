China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Finance / China’s top mobile payment apps compared: Alipay, Tenpay, Unionpay

China’s top mobile payment apps compared: Alipay, Tenpay, Unionpay

By

The competition pattern of "duopoly" is still solid, while the competitiveness of UnionPay, a state-owned player, is improving.

The penetration rates of Tenpay, inclusive of WeChat Pay and Mobile QQ Wallet, and Alipay are 89.2% and 69.5% respectively, with the number of estimated users reaching 940 million and 740 million respectively, according to an Ipsos survey.

tenpay-vs-alipay-2019

Compared with the results of the previous survey, Tenpay's user size has slightly increased ...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Subscribe to E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.