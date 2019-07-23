China’s top mobile payment apps compared: Alipay, Tenpay, Unionpay

The competition pattern of "duopoly" is still solid, while the competitiveness of UnionPay, a state-owned player, is improving.

The penetration rates of Tenpay, inclusive of WeChat Pay and Mobile QQ Wallet, and Alipay are 89.2% and 69.5% respectively, with the number of estimated users reaching 940 million and 740 million respectively, according to an Ipsos survey.

tenpay-vs-alipay-2019

Compared with the results of the previous survey, Tenpay's user size has slightly increased ...