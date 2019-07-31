How Becky built its e-commerce success on WeChat

In Becky's initial WeChat e-commerce mini-program launch in December 2017, the transactions exceeded one million yuan in 7 minutes and nearly 3 million yuan sales in 113 minutes according to WeChat Advertising. Since then, it has been able to maintain a million transactions in the first minute of new product launches.

For a direct e-commerce brand that uses WeChat mini-program as the only sales channel, such an achievement is impressive.

Becky, or Li Beika, was the chief journalist of...